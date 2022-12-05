Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Note 11S, Note 11 prices in India slashed by up to Rs 2,000; Redmi Note 12 incoming?

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11 prices in India have been slashed. As per the new listings, currently live on Xiaomi India website, the prices of the three phones have been reduced by up to Rs 2,000. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus price in India now starts at Rs 19,999, the Redmi Note 11S starts at Rs 15,999, and Redmi Note 11 at Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 updated prices

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus starts at Rs 19,999 (previously Rs 20,999) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 20,999 (previously Rs 22,999). Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 22,999 (previously Rs 24,999).

The Redmi Note 11S starts at Rs 15,999 (previously Rs 16,499) for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB/128GB of the phone is also selling at the same price for some reason down from 17,499 previously. Redmi Note 11S with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999 (previously Rs 18,499).

The Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 12,999 (previously Rs 13,499) for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 13,499 (previously Rs 13,999). Redmi Note 11 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 14,499 (previously Rs 14,999).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India remains unchanged. The phone starts at Rs 17,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while the 8GB/128GB configuration is available for Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note series sales update

The Redmi Note series has completed 8 years in India. To commemorate the momentous occasion, Xiaomi spin-off Redmi has shared some numbers, revealing that it has shipped 72 million Redmi note series phones in India to date. The line-up is probably among the first to give India’s masses access to high-end tech and features at affordable prices with phones like the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max setting benchmarks for how a budget smartphone can be.

Always believe something wonderful is about to happen & 🅸🆃 🅳🅸🅳!



A 🅱🅸🅶 thank you to 72 Million of you and everyone who made this possible.



There is #NoMiWithoutYou and we wouldn't want it any other way!❤️



We're #𝓙𝓾𝓼𝓽𝓖𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓮𝓭… pic.twitter.com/3XGGj9kSwp — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 5, 2022

With the Redmi Note 10 series getting a price cut, all eyes will now be on Redmi to launch the new Redmi Note 12 series in the country. Stay tuned for more.