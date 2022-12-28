Redmi K60 series launched with 2K 120Hz display, triple cameras with OIS: Price, specs

Redmi K60 series has officially been launched in China. The lineup spawns three models: Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60, and Redmi K60E. The K60 Pro has Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while the K60 comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Redmi K60E is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset.

All the three phones have a 6.67-inch 2K resolution display with fast 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60 feature wireless charging and UFS4.0 storage, the fastest memory configuration seen in mobile space today.

Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60, Redmi K60E prices, availability details

Redmi K60 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,299 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will sell for CNY 4,599.

Redmi K60 price in China starts at CNY 2,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will sell for CNY 3,599.

Redmi K60E price in China starts at CNY 2,199 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Redmi K60E is already available for buying in China while Redmi K60 and K60 Pro will be available from December 31.

Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60, Redmi K60E specs, features

Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60, both, come with a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display with 120HZ refresh rate. The panel is 12bit, can peak 1400nits and can playback HDR10+ content. Redmi K60E has the same screen size, resolution and refresh rate but uses a 10bit panel that tops out at 1200nits.

Redmi K60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 while the Redmi K60 and K60E have the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 8200, respectively. The K60 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast wired charging. The K60 has a 5,500mAh battery and supports 67W fast wired charging. Both phones also support up to 30W fast wireless charging. The K60E has a 5,500mAh batter and supports 67W fast wired charging only.

All the three phones have triple rear cameras where the main camera is optically stabilised. The K60 Pro has a 50MP+8MP+2MP, K60 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP, while the K60E has a 48MP+8MP+2MP setup. On the front, all the three phones come with a 16MP selfie camera.

