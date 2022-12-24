Redmi K60 series launch set for December 27: Everything to know

The launch for Redmi K60 series that include the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E was confirmed in December and is to take place in China. Recently the launch date was leaked by a tipster but it was then officially confirmed by the Chinese company itself. The Redmi K60 series will launch on December 27.

According to the website of Redmi in China, the Redmi K60 series will launch at a New Year’s conference in China on December 27. The timings for the same will be 7 PM (4:30 PM IST). Lu Weibing, the General Manager of Redmi also teased the same launch date for this series. The handset might be live for sale from December 31.

Certain speculations about the models have been out already and it provides insights to how the smartphones will be. Mukesh Sharma, a tipster by the name @stufflistings on Twitter says that the Redmi K60, the Redmi k60 Pro and Redmi K60E will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipsets respectively.

It was also mentioned in the leaks that all the three models will have a 5,500mAh battery and the Remi k60E and the Redmi K60 may support 67W fast charging and the Redmi K60 Pro might support 120W fast charging. Both the Redmi K60 and the Redmi K60 Pro might have a triple rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel primary sensor and OIS support.

The previous rumours regarding these models said that Redmi K60 might have a 6.67-inch quad HD+ display with the refresh rate being 120Hz. Along with this the 64-megapixel main sensor might also have an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The specifications have not been confirmed by the company officially, only the launch details are out and confirmed.

