Redmi K60 series key specs leaked online; here’s everything to know

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Redmi is expected to launch the Redmi K60 series soon. It is slated that the smartphone series will launch in December this year. As always, the smartphone is already having its rumour roundup.

Kacper Skrzypek has leaked a set of new information in terms of specifications and as per the tipster, the upcoming Redmi K60 series will come with Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E variants. Apart from this, the tipster has also revealed other specifications, such as the chipset, codenames and much more.

Looking at the tweet, it can be made out that the upcoming Redmi K60 series – Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E variants have been codenamed as ‘Socrates’, ‘Mondrian’ and ‘Rembrandt’ respectively.

In terms of the chipset, it is expected that the smartphones will come powered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the other one being of the MediaTek Chipset (although the exact SoC is still not known) for models Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E variants respectively.

Apart from this, it is expected that the Redmi K60 might come with a 6.67-inch display along with a 2K resolution. The device might come packed with a 5,500mAh battery and 67W fast charging support.

For optics, it is expected that Redmi K60 will come with a triple rear camera setup which will include a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultrawide camera and 2 MP macro sensor. On the front, it is expected that the selfie camera might house a 16 MP sensor.

In terms of pricing, it is expected Redmi K60 will be the most affordable one out of all the models.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4 launch confirmed for December 1; MIUI 14 to also make debut