Redmi A2 Plus with 128GB storage launched in India; 64GB model gets Rs 500 price cut

Xiaomi has introduced an all-new 128GB storage variant of its entry-level Redmi A2 Plus in the Indian market. Now, the Redmi A2 Plus will come in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Interestingly, Xiaomi has launched the 128GB model of the phone at the same price as the 64GB model while slashing the latter’s price by Rs 500. This means that the Redmi A2 Plus 4GB/64GB configuration now sells for Rs 7,499. The 128GB model will be available for Rs 8,999.

The Redmi A2 Plus was launched in India in May 2023 alongside an even more affordable Redmi A2. Both phones are follow-up to last year’s Redmi A1 Plus and Redmi A1. These are entry-level smartphones designed from ground-up for first-time users looking to switch from a feature phone. They boast of attractive design and likeable specs, their main USP being low price. The Redmi A2, for context, starts for as low as Rs 6,499 (though it was launched at Rs 5,999).

The Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus are virtually the same phones with the only difference being that the Plus model also gets you a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. The other obvious difference is the additional amount of storage you can get with it.

Speaking of specs, the Redmi A2 Plus has a 6.52-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it has MediaTek’s Helio G36 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and now up to 128GB of storage. This is expandable. Running the show is Android 13 Go software.

For photography, the phone has a dual camera setup with an 8MP main sensor on the rear and another 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging support. The phone is rated to deliver 32 days of standby and up to 32 hours of video playback on a single charge. You also get basic splash resistance in this phone.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.