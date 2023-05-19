Redmi A2 Plus Versus Realme Narzo N53: No competition?

The Realme Narzo N53 literally destroys the Redmi A2 Plus in almost every aspect for just Rs 500 more, at least as far as hardware is concerned. Redmi of course makes comeback in software, offering a relatively cleaner no-fuss Android experience but that could be a subjective preference. Or maybe not, depending on what you’re looking for, at the end of the day. Be that as it may, they’re both entry-level phones which is to say they’re designed keeping first-time users in mind and if you’re someone who’s swayed by specs, the Narzo N53 would seem like better value— and it is for the most part. Realme Narzo N53 4GB/64GB price in India is set at Rs 8,999. Redmi A2 Plus with the same configuration costs Rs 8,499.

Do note that the Redmi A2 Plus can be purchased for even less, at a starting price of Rs 5,999, if you’re willing to settle for lesser RAM and storage (2GB/32GB) and no fingerprint reader. The particular model is called simply the Redmi A2 and you can also get it with 2GB/64GB and 4GB/64GB for Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,499, respectively. Those are the models you should be really looking at if you’re low on cash and wanting to upgrade from a feature phone or getting a secondary smartphone. But as far as the Redmi A2 “Plus” goes, things are not that simple with the Realme Narzo N53 at fray.

Redmi A2 Plus versus Realme Narzo N53— every spec, feature compared