Redmi A2 Plus Versus Realme Narzo N53: No competition?

The Realme Narzo N53 literally destroys the Redmi A2 Plus in almost every aspect for just Rs 500 more, at least as far as hardware is concerned. Redmi of course makes comeback in software, offering a relatively cleaner no-fuss Android experience but that could be a subjective preference. Or maybe not, depending on what you’re looking for, at the end of the day. Be that as it may, they’re both entry-level phones which is to say they’re designed keeping first-time users in mind and if you’re someone who’s swayed by specs, the Narzo N53 would seem like better value— and it is for the most part. Realme Narzo N53 4GB/64GB price in India is set at Rs 8,999. Redmi A2 Plus with the same configuration costs Rs 8,499.
Also Read | Realme’s Narzo N53 brings 90Hz display, 33W fast charging and more at a price of under Rs 10,000
Do note that the Redmi A2 Plus can be purchased for even less, at a starting price of Rs 5,999, if you’re willing to settle for lesser RAM and storage (2GB/32GB) and no fingerprint reader. The particular model is called simply the Redmi A2 and you can also get it with 2GB/64GB and 4GB/64GB for Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,499, respectively. Those are the models you should be really looking at if you’re low on cash and wanting to upgrade from a feature phone or getting a secondary smartphone. But as far as the Redmi A2 “Plus” goes, things are not that simple with the Realme Narzo N53 at fray.
Redmi A2 Plus versus Realme Narzo N53— every spec, feature compared
- Display: Realme Narzo N53 has a 6.74-inch 720p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a water-drop style notch at the centre that also doubles as a “mini capsule” notification widget (while merely aesthetic, it’s something of a USP of this budget smartphone so you might want to look into that). Realme claims a respectable peak brightness figure of 450nits. The panel has a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. Redmi A2 Plus has a 6.52-inch 720p display (120Hz touch sampling) with a waterdrop-style notch. Refresh rate caps at 60Hz and brightness at 400nits.
- Chipset: Realme Narzo is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset while Redmi A2 Plus has MediaTek’s Helio G36— both are based on a 12nm manufacturing process.
- Software: Both phones run Android 13 Go edition.
- Cameras: Realme Narzo N53 has a 50MP main camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera. Redmi A2 Plus has an 8MP main camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera.
- Battery, charging: Realme Narzo N53 is has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast USB Type-C charging. Redmi A2 Plus also has a 5,000mAh battery but tops out at 10W microUSB charging.
- Design: Redmi A2 Plus has a “leather-textured” back design. It is being billed as “splash resistant” and said to come with “high-quality corrosion-proof ports and rubberised seals along with a dedicated space for a microSD card.” The phone weighs 192g and measures 9.09mm in thickness. Realme Narzo N53’s design clearly has elements of Apple’s pro iPhones. It’s flatter and comes with a bit of a gradient so it’s more eye-catching. The Narzo N53 is also slimmer and lighter at 7.94mm and 182g.