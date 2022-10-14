Redmi A1 Plus entry-level smartphone with clean Android 12 software launched in India: Check price, full specs

Xiaomi launched the entry-level Redmi A1 Plus smartphone in India today. The Redmi A1 Plus is essentially the Redmi A1 with a fingerprint reader on the back. You can also get it in multiple RAM options unlike the Redmi A1 which comes in just one configuration at the time of writing.

Just like the Redmi A1, the Redmi A1 Plus is designed for first-time smartphone users. It comes with a nice and clean –and attractive— design and clean Android 12 (Go) software for a nice and fluid experience. You get a sizeable 5,000mAh battery in this phone and dual cameras on the back. Xiaomi is also touting features like built-in FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and micro-SD storage expansion.

Redmi A1 Plus price in India, sale date, offers

Redmi A1 Plus is priced at Rs 7,499 for 2GB/32GB and Rs 8,499 for 3GB/32GB. It will be available on Xiaomi website and Home stores, Flipkart, and across offline platforms starting October 17 (12 noon).

Xiaomi says it will sell the Redmi A1 Plus at discounted prices of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively, until October 31.

Redmi A1 Plus specs, features

Redmi A1 Plus has a 6.52-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, you get the MediaTek Helio A22 processor which is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This is expandable by a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The Redmi A1 Plus supports dual SIM cards.

A key USP of this entry-level phone is its clean Android 12 Go software.

For photography, you get a dual camera setup with an 8MP main sensor on the rear and another 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging support.

Redmi A1 Plus will come in three colourways- light green, light blue and black.

