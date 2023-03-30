Redmi 12C, Redmi Note 12 4G budget phones launched in India; price starts at Rs 8,999

Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C have officially been launched in India today. They are budget phones, with the 12C in particular being billed as an entry-level offering for first-time smartphone buyers. The Redmi Note 12 4G, as the name suggests, now becomes the most affordable phone in Xiaomi’s “growing” Redmi Note 12 lineup which also includes the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.

While the Redmi 12C will compete with phones like the Motorola G13, the Redmi Note 12 4G will go up against the Realme C55 and Samsung Galaxy F14 5G.

Redmi Note 12 4G: Specs, features and everything else to know

Redmi Note 12 4G has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1,200nits, Xiaomi says, and supports a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The phone has a flat-edged design that’s about 183.5g in weight and 7.85mm in thickness. Xiaomi is offering a choice of three colours— black, blue and gold. The Note 12 4G is IP53 rated. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage which is further expandable by up to 1TB using a micro-SD card. Running the show is MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

For photography, the Redmi Note 12 4G has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Samsung JN1, f/1.8), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 12 4G comes in 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB trims.

Redmi 12C: Specs, features and everything else to know

The Redmi 12C has a textured back panel offering a seemingly “slip-resistant grip” and weighs about 192g. The phone comes in a choice of four colours— black, blue, green and purple. It has a physical fingerprint scanner embedded into the camera array on the back.

Spec-wise, the Redmi 12C has a 6.71-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. Xiaomi says the panel can top 500nits. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage which is expandable. Running the show is MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.

For photography, the Redmi 12C has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor while on the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter.

Redmi 12C comes in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB trims.

Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi 12C prices, availability

Redmi 12C price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for 4GB/64GB. The 6GB/128GB model will sell for Rs 10,999. Xiaomi says it will offer Rs 500 discount on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit, and credit, debit EMIs.

Redmi Note 12 4G price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for 6GB/64GB. The 6GB/128GB model will sell for Rs 16,999. Xiaomi says it will offer Rs 1,000 discount on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit, and credit, debit EMIs. Existing Xiaomi users will be eligible for a Rs 1,500 “loyalty bonus” on buying the Redmi Note 12, the company adds.

General availability of both phones is pegged for April 6.