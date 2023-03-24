Redmi 12C also launching in India on March 30 alongside Redmi Note 12 4G; everything we know

Redmi 12C India launch is set for March 30 alongside the Redmi Note 12 4G. As the name suggests, the 12C is an entry-level phone targeted at first-time smartphone buyers which is to say that it would most likely cost under Rs 10,000. For context, the Redmi 12C sold in China starts at about Rs 8,000 (CNY 699). The mode coming to India should have similar specs.

The 12C has a textured back panel offering a seemingly “slip-resistant grip” and weighs about 192g. Globally, the phone comes in a choice of four colours— gray, blue, mint green, and lavender purple. The 12C’s dedicated product listing page for India seems to suggest Xiaomi is bringing all the four variants to the country at launch. The phone has a physical fingerprint scanner embedded into the camera array on the back.

Moving on, the Redmi 12C has a 6.71-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. Xiaomi says the panel can top 500nits. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage which is expandable. Running the show is MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.

For photography, the 12C has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor while on the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi 12C, as we mentioned in the intro, will be joined by the Redmi Note 12 4G which just launched globally giving us a good idea of what’s coming.

The Note 12 4G has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. Running the show is MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For photography, the Redmi Note 12 4G has a trio of sensors on the back with a 50MP main (Samsung JN1, f/1.8) wide, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 13MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 12 4G starts at about $180 (about Rs 15,000) globally.