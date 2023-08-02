scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Redmi 12 effect: Lava launches Yuva 2 with glass back finish, 90Hz display for Rs 6,999

Lava Yuva 2 3GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 6,999 in India.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Updated:
Lava Yuva 2 India launch
The Lava Yuva 2 comes in three colours.

Home-grown brand Lava launched the entry-level Yuva 2 smartphone in India today. The launch comes just a day after Motorola launched the Moto G14 and Xiaomi launched the Redmi 12 in the country. All the three phones will compete with one another in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

The Lava Yuva 2 is essentially a watered-down Yuva 2 Pro. Lava is touting its glass back finish and clean and bloatware free Android experience while offering a bunch of other niceties including a 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery which charges over USB Type-C.

Lava Yuva 2 India price, availability

Lava Yuva 2 3GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 6,999 in India. Lava says it will be available across its retail network starting today, August 2.

Also Read

Also Read | Xiaomi’s Redmi 12 brings 5G, premium glass design at a price of Rs 11,999: Check full details

Yuva 2 customers will be eligible for “free service at home” should there be any issues with their unit within the phone’s warranty period.

Lava Yuva 2 specs, features

The Yuva 2 has a glass back finish and comes in a choice of three colours: Glass Blue, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green. On the front you get a 90Hz display with what Lava calls “SINK” philosophy. The idea is to provide a high screen-to-body ratio and slim bezels, a claim which is difficult to get behind without seeing the device in person.

Also Read | Moto G14 takes on Redmi 12 with vegan leather finish, stereo speakers: Check full details

Under the hood, the phone has an 8-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS2.2 storage. Virtual memory (up to 3GB) option will be available. Lava is promising a clean Android experience, though the phone runs on Android 12 out of-the-box which seems a bit odd in 2023. Also, the company has confirmed that it the Yuva 2 will get 1 major OS (Android 13) and up to 2 years of quarterly security updates.

For photography, the Yuva 2 has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP main sensor. You get a 5MP selfie camera in this phone. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W USB Type-C charging.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 11:23 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS