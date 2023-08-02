Redmi 12 effect: Lava launches Yuva 2 with glass back finish, 90Hz display for Rs 6,999

Home-grown brand Lava launched the entry-level Yuva 2 smartphone in India today. The launch comes just a day after Motorola launched the Moto G14 and Xiaomi launched the Redmi 12 in the country. All the three phones will compete with one another in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

The Lava Yuva 2 is essentially a watered-down Yuva 2 Pro. Lava is touting its glass back finish and clean and bloatware free Android experience while offering a bunch of other niceties including a 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery which charges over USB Type-C.

Lava Yuva 2 India price, availability

Lava Yuva 2 3GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 6,999 in India. Lava says it will be available across its retail network starting today, August 2.

Yuva 2 customers will be eligible for “free service at home” should there be any issues with their unit within the phone’s warranty period.

Lava Yuva 2 specs, features

The Yuva 2 has a glass back finish and comes in a choice of three colours: Glass Blue, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green. On the front you get a 90Hz display with what Lava calls “SINK” philosophy. The idea is to provide a high screen-to-body ratio and slim bezels, a claim which is difficult to get behind without seeing the device in person.

Under the hood, the phone has an 8-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS2.2 storage. Virtual memory (up to 3GB) option will be available. Lava is promising a clean Android experience, though the phone runs on Android 12 out of-the-box which seems a bit odd in 2023. Also, the company has confirmed that it the Yuva 2 will get 1 major OS (Android 13) and up to 2 years of quarterly security updates.

For photography, the Yuva 2 has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP main sensor. You get a 5MP selfie camera in this phone. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W USB Type-C charging.