Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G, Xiaomi TV X Series, Redmi Watch 3 Active India debut today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will launch its latest smartphones, the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G, in India today. Alongside the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G, the company will also introduce a new TV under its TV X Series and Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch.

The launch event will be held at 12:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel.

The Redmi 12 5G will come with 5G support and will be a budget phone. The company has revealed the design of the phone and it looks similar to the Redmi Note 12. It will feature triple camera set up on back including a 50MP main camera, and most likely 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. The phone is also expected to feature a 13MP front-facing camera. The smartphone will most likely be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 making it one of the first budget phones to come with a 4nm Qualcomm chipset. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. The phone will be supported by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W charging and run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

The Redmi 12 is expected to be available in three colour options: Black, Blue, and White. The price of the phone is not yet known, but the 4G variant is expected to start at around Rs 10,000 while the 5G model could have a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi at the same event will also unveil new Redmi Watch 3 Active- a budget-friendly smartwatch along with a new TV under its TV X series. Redmi Watch 3 Active sports a 1.83-inch LCD display, 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth voice call support, more than 100 watch faces and more. It supports 10 professional sports modes including outdoor treadmill, running, trekking, cycling and rower. Health features include optical oximetry sensor, heart rate monitor, and sleep monitor. The watch offers upto 12 days extra long battery life, claims company. The watch could be price around Rs 5000 in India.

Lastly the Xiaomi will expand its TV portfolio by introducing a new Xiaomi TV X series. Xiaomi has been sharing teasers with the tagline “Big is Back” hinting at screen sizes of 55-inch and above. The new TV series could have a bezel-less metal design and feature 4K Dolby Vision display.

How to Watch the Redmi 12 Launch Event

The Redmi 12 launch event will be live-streamed on the following channels- Redmi India’s YouTube channel, Redmi India’s Twitter account and Redmi India’s Facebook page.

You can watch the event on the link given below.

