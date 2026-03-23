Reddit, which is one of the most widely used social media platforms, is now considering using Face ID-style verification and similar biometric tools. The primary reason behind this decision is to ensure that people using the platform are real humans and not bots.

The decision comes at a time when AI-generated content is rapidly flooding social media platforms, raising serious concerns about authenticity and trust.

The CEO of Reddit, Steve Huffman, discussed the idea of biometric verification for the platform during a recent TBPN podcast appearance. During which he said that “The most lightweight way is with something like Face ID or Touch ID in the family of technology called passkeys; they actually require human presence.” He also added that this verification approach could help Reddit reduce spam, bots, and automated accounts while maintaining the privacy that users expect from the site.

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Why does Reddit want biometric verification?

The CEO of Reddit, Steve Huffman, discussed the idea of biometric verification for the platform during a recent TBPN podcast appearance. He said, “The most lightweight way is with something like Face ID or Touch ID in the family of technology called passkeys; they actually require human presence.” He also added that this verification approach could help Reddit reduce spam, bots, and automated accounts while maintaining the privacy that users expect from the site.

The idea is simple: with these verification methods, while bots can mimic human conversation, they cannot easily replicate biometric signals. By using tools commonly used for smartphone security, Reddit hopes to distinguish genuine users from automated accounts without requiring users to reveal their real-world identities.

Reports suggest that a significant portion of online content, including posts on Reddit, may already be AI-generated, which threatens the platform’s core appeal as a space for authentic, human discussion.

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How will Reddit focus on the privacy of users?

Reddit’s potential shift raises a fundamental question: can a social media platform built on anonymity adopt biometric verification without harming the privacy and anonymity of its users?

Steve Huffman has stressed that maintaining anonymity remains a priority. The proposed systems would confirm that a user is just a human, not what they are called, or where they stay. In theory, this means no names, IDs, or personal data would be permanently stored — just a momentary verification check.

Still, privacy concerns remain since Biometric systems, including Face ID, have previously faced criticism over data security risks and potential misuse, especially if sensitive data is stored or intercepted.

Overall, Reddit’s efforts to verify whether its users are human reflect a broader shift across the tech industry. As AI tools become more sophisticated, platforms are under pressure to prove that real humans are having conversations, not bots.

Whether or not Face ID becomes part of Reddit’s future or not, social media platforms are now facing heat to detect AI bots and prevent them for affecting the ethos of a human-centric platform.