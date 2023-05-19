Realme’s Narzo N53 brings 90Hz display, 33W fast charging and more at a price of under Rs 10,000

Realme has launched the budget Narzo N53 in India. This new entry-level phone from Realme brings some likeable specs including a 90Hz display and 33W fast charging at a price of just under Rs 10,000. Realme Narzo N53 price in India starts at Rs 8,999. General availability is pegged for May 24, though Realme says it will offer limited-time early access two days before seemingly for those who can’t wait to get their hands on the new device.

Realme Narzo N53— price in India, availability, offers

Realme Narzo N53 4GB/64GB variant price in India is set at Rs 8,999. A version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 10,999. The phone will go on open sale starting May 24 (12 noon) across Amazon and Realme’s online store with limited-time stock to be available on May 22 from 2pm through 4pm. Realme will offer ICICI and HDFC bank card users an additional instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Narzo N53.

Realme Narzo N53— specs, features, and everything else to know

Realme Narzo N53 has a 6,74-inch 720p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a water-drop style notch at the centre that also doubles as a “mini capsule” notification widget we saw recently in the Realme C55. Realme claims a respectable peak brightness figure of 450nits. The panel has a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz.

Under the hood, you get a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage which is further expandable via microSD. The dual SIM phone runs Realme UI T Edition based on Android 13 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast USB Type-C charging. For photography, the phone has a 50MP main camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera. Rounding off the package are dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.