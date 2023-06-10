Realme’s Madhav Sheth to join rival brand Honor India: Report

According to a report by IANS, Realme’s current VP for business and corporate strategy (global) may leave the company to join Honor India. The senior India leadership team of Realme might be in for the transition too, since the report claims director-level executives of Realme’s online and offline verticals have also put in their papers. However, there have not been any confirmations from either of the companies.

India is one of the most strategically important markets for these global brands. In March, post his promotion, the company said that Sheth would be looking after the Indian market. Sheth has played a key role in the company, serving as the CEO of Realme India, VP of Realme, and President of Realme International Business Group. He has played an important part in creating trendsetting consumer products with the products, features, and designs the lineup has to offer.

Sheth was absent from the flagship launch event of Realme 11 Pro 5G series, which featured two models: Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G. The company has brought in Shah Rukh Khan to endorse the series as the new brand ambassador. Realme launched their Realme 11 Pro 5G series on June 8, 2023. It is the company’s first smartphone series to have a 200 MP camera.

The Chinese conglomerate Huawei sold off its Honor smartphone business to China-based Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co. Ltd. in 2020. However, in 2022, the company asserted that it was not planning to exit the Indian market. Since its inception in 2013, by offering low- to mid-range phones, Honor has tried to craft a niche among the youth of the country while maintaining a sizeable presence.

“Honor is maintaining business operations in India and will continue its development,” according to a spokesperson of the tech company. The company has a substantial presence in the country along with its service centres. The company wanted to target the youth by launching its range of smartphones with attractive mid-range pricing.

Expanding beyond smartphones, the company has also dipped its hands in laptops and the wearable segment with the first laptop, the Honor MagicBook 15, that launched at Rs 42,990, and the Honor Watch G3, which launched at Rs 12,990 in 2020.