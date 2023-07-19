Realme Pad 2 launched with 120Hz display, cellular connectivity; price in India to start at Rs 19,999

Realme Pad 2 has officially been launched in India today. As the name suggests, the Pad 2 is a successor to Realme’s first tablet which was called simply the Realme Pad. The specs are as high-end and pricing equally aggressive. The second-gen model packs a large 11.5-inch 2K 120Hz display and an 8,360mAh battery inside a slim and light metal chassis which is attractive to look at, too. It will be sold in two configurations, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, both with LTE connectivity at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

Realme Pad 2 price in India, availability

Realme Pad 2 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Realme Pad 2 8GB/256GB model will set buyers back by Rs 22,999.

Realme Pad 2 pre-bookings in India will start from July 26 (12:00 AM onwards) through July 31. General availability is pegged for August 1, though pre-booking shipments will commence on July 31 itself.

Also Read | OnePlus Pad review: Pro hardware at bargain price

Realme Pad 2 specs, features, everything else to know

Realme Pad 2 comes in two finishes.

Realme Pad 2 comes with an 11.5-inch 2K (2000x1200p) resolution LCD display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 10-bit colour and can theoretically peak 450nits.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Helio G99 and an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Running the show is Realme UI 4.0 for Pad which is based on Android 13 and includes tablet-specific smarts including dual window and split screen. The tablet boasts of quad speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support baked in. You also get a headphone jack in this tablet.

The design seems modern and premium with an all-metal chassis and a choice of two finishes: Inspiration Green and Imagination Gray. Realme says the 8MP camera on the back of the tablet is capable of smart text scanning.