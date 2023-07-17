Realme Pad 2 India launch on July 19; design first look, specs revealed

Realme Pad 2 is coming on July 19, reveals a landing page on Flipkart, first spotted by GizmoChina. The pad will launch at 12 PM alongside Realme C53. The landing page, which has now been taken down, also reveals some of the main features of the tablet.

Some of the key highlights of the Realme Pad 2 include an 11.5-inch LCD, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz with peak brightness of 450 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2 percent. Further, the display will also have blue light protection and DC dimming for comfortable viewing for long hours with minimum strain on eyes. The Realme Pad 2 will come also come with O1 Ultra Vision technology for improved image quality.

The device will have quad speakers with two on each sides. The ongoing rumours have it that Realme Pad 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 which is a mid-range chipset and come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Realme Pad 2 will run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 operating system.

In terms of cameras, the Realme Pad 2 is said to come with an 8MP front camera and a circular 20MP rear camera. The tablet will also pack 8360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, suggests rumours.

The Realme Pad 2 is said to be available in two colour options: Gray and Blue. However, the Flipkart’s leak also hints at Green and Black colour shades for the pad. The price of the tablet has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to be priced competitively.

