Realme, OnePlus say user data stays on device, not shared externally

A day after the government said it would probe some Chinese handset companies over data privacy concerns, Realme and OnePlus said data processed using the enhanced intelligence services feature on their handsets is stored on the device in encrypted form and not shared externally.

A Twitter user had pointed out that such a feature in Realme phones was turned on by default without seeking user consent. Subsequently, minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had tweeted that the IT ministry would get it checked and tested.

Also Read Realme co-founder Madhav Sheth quits after five years of stint



While the phone makers did not comment on the specific issue of “default” activation of the feature, sources in the know said Realme might soon provide a software update that will keep the feature turned off by default. Users will be able to turn it on based on their preferences, according to people aware of the matter.

Enhanced intelligence services are used to improve device functions and user experience mainly by optimising battery charging and providing personalisation features, including wallpapers. Activating the feature also gives phone makers access to location services, calendar events, and SMS and call logs, as per the information provided by companies in the phones.

“Realme attaches great importance to the privacy and security of our consumers and we are committed to maintaining the confidentiality of data security. We would like to clarify that the enhanced intelligent services feature is linked to optimising device usage to ensure that consumers get better battery life and temperature performance. However, contrary to the current description, we do not collect any data on SMS, phone calls, schedules, etc,” the company said.

In response to a query by FE, OnePlus said, “all the data processed through this feature is encrypted and stored in encrypted hardware within your device. We take your privacy seriously, so you can rest assured that your data is not shared anywhere else or uploaded to the cloud.”

Realme, OnePlus, and Oppo are owned by Chinese multinational conglomerate BBK Electronics.

“We place great emphasis on user privacy protection. The enhanced intelligent services feature can be manually turned on or off on the basis of the needs of the consumers,” the companies said.

They are also expected to simplify the description of the enhanced intelligence services feature so that users can take informed decisions, according to industry sources.

“Moving forward, we will continue to work hard to ensure that our products provide the best user experience while protecting user privacy,” OnePlus said.

Realme said it complies with local laws and regulations and “will continue to bring leap-forward product experience while respecting the privacy of users”.

Smartphones from other companies have a service feature called usage and diagnostics, which collects information such as battery performance, system and app activity, for Google apps and partners. In Samsung phones, too, there is a feature through which the company can collect diagnostic and usage data from phones with users’ consent.