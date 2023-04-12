Realme Narzo N55 budget phone launched in India starting at Rs 10,999: Specs, features and more

Realme, known for its budget phones, has launched Narzo N55 in the Indian market. The Narzo N55 is a budget phone and comes with a Mediatek Helio G88 chipset.

The Realme Narzo N55 comes with a 6.72-inch display and has a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Android 13 operating system and has a plastic back and is surrounded by a plastic frame and weighs 189.5g. Talking about the camera, Realme Narzo N55 has a 64MP wide and 2MP depth camera at the back and an 8MP camera in the front for selfies.

The phone is equipped with a battery of 5,000mAh and comes with a 33W wired charger which is said to charge 50% battery in 29 minutes. The phone comes in two variants that are 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and comes in Prime Black and Prime Blue colours. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB/64G and Rs 12,999 for 6GB/128GB.

Recently, Realme launched the 10T 5G. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch touchscreen display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Realme 10T 5G runs Android 13 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The 5G phone also supports fast charging. Talking about the camera, the phone comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main, a 2MP macro camera at the back, and an 8MP camera in the front. The phone comes in two colour variants that are Dash Blue and Electric Black and are currently priced at around Rs 16,999 in Thailand.