Realme Narzo N53 quick review: iPhone 14 Pro Max vibes for under Rs 10,000

Realme Narzo N53 is one of those cases where the story writes itself. There are no surprises. No catch. As the headline says, this is a phone that will give you, or at least try to give you full iPhone 14 Pro Max vibes for under Rs 10,000. The fact that it carries— with it— a respectable spec-sheet, too, is cherry on the cake.

Let’s get pricing out of the way before diving into any further detail. The Narzo N53 starts at Rs 8,999 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can get it with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well if you can stretch your budget by another Rs 2,000. This makes it an entry-level phone technically which is to say it is built for first-time smartphone users thinking about making a switch from a feature phone, or someone looking for a secondary device on a budget.

The parametres (and expectations) are clearly defined and yet, there are some areas where this phone punches above its weight-class, making it potentially great value for money. The design draws heavily from Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone (it is, also, of the same size at 6.7-inch). As if that wasn’t enough, Realme has also shrunk down the dynamic island into a “mini capsule” for the masses. It’s a fleeting image and a far cry from the original, but hey, you get what you pay for and let me tell you, Realme does give you A LOT with this phone.