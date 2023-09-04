Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch in India on September 6; everything we know about it so far

Realme Narzo 60x 5G India launch date has been confirmed. The Narzo 60x, which is believed to be a more affordable “X” variant of the Realme Narzo 60, will make its India debut on September 6, 2023. The phone’s dedicated product listing page on Realme’s website suggests the Realme Narzo 60x will borrow major design elements from the Realme 11x, which was launched not long ago in India.

Basis of the phone’s listing, it is confirmed that the Realme Narzo 60x 5G will come with a flat chassis and circular camera layout housing what appears to be a dual camera setup. It will be available in a choice of green, which should be the product’s hero colour. There could be more colours for the picking. Realme is yet to reveal any hardware spec at the time of writing. All it’s saying for now is that the Narzo 60x 5G will be “thinner and faster than ever” though it doesn’t say compared to what.

Realme has been on a launch spree recently. Only today it has launched the entry-level Realme C51 in the country with a 90Hz display and 33W fast charging at a price of Rs 8,999. The Realme C55 is following hot on the heels of the Realme 11 and Realme 11x which themselves followed the Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

There is a possibility that the Realme Narzo 60x may end up being a rebranded Realme 11x or something close to it as far as specs are concerned. To recall, the Realme 11x has a 6.72-inch 1080p flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

On the back, the Realme 11x has a dual camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter and 8-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

The Realme 11x 5G comes in a choice of two memory configurations: 6GB/128GB for Rs 14,999 and 8GB/128GB for Rs 15,999.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.