scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Realme Narzo 60x 5G launched in India with 6.72” FHD+ 120Hz display, 50MP camera; check full specs, price

Realme Narzo 60x 5G will be available to buy starting Sept. 15 on Amazon and Realme’s website. It comes in two colour options – Nebula Purple and Stellar Green.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Realme Narzo 60x 5G launched in India with 6.72” FHD+ 120Hz display, 50MP camera; check full specs, price
Realme Narzo 60x 5G will be available to buy starting Sept. 15 on Amazon and Realme’s website. It comes in two colour options – Nebula Purple and Stellar Green.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G comes to life and will be joining the current Realme Narzo 60 lineup. It intends to fill the gap between entry-level and mid-ranger. It gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate along with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

The latest Narzo phone seems to be a rebranded Realme 11 5G, albeit, with some modifications to the hardware. It runs Android 13-baed Realme UI 4.0 skin out of the box.

Also Read | Motorola launches G54 5G with OIS camera and 6000mAh battery for Rs 15,999: Specs, features

Also Read

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Specs

It gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 1080×2400 pixels resolution display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and 680nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone packs MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ with Mali G57 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable using microSD).

In terms of the camera, it sports a dual-camera setup on the rear – a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth lens. On the front side, it gets an 8MP lens for selfies and video chats.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other than that, it supports 5G connectivity and also equips a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Also Read | Apple to release iOS 17, iPadOS 17 simultaneously; know which iPhones, iPads will receive the update

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 60x 5G will be available to buy starting Sept. 15 on Amazon and Realme’s website. It comes in two colour options – Nebula Purple and Stellar Green.

The phone comes in two variants 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, and are priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. During the initial sale, there will also be a Rs 1,000 discount on the quoted price which effectively brings the price to Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook.

More Stories on
Realme
technology news

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 15:38 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS