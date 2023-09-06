Realme Narzo 60x 5G launched in India with 6.72” FHD+ 120Hz display, 50MP camera; check full specs, price

Realme Narzo 60x 5G comes to life and will be joining the current Realme Narzo 60 lineup. It intends to fill the gap between entry-level and mid-ranger. It gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate along with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

The latest Narzo phone seems to be a rebranded Realme 11 5G, albeit, with some modifications to the hardware. It runs Android 13-baed Realme UI 4.0 skin out of the box.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Specs

It gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 1080×2400 pixels resolution display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and 680nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone packs MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ with Mali G57 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable using microSD).

In terms of the camera, it sports a dual-camera setup on the rear – a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth lens. On the front side, it gets an 8MP lens for selfies and video chats.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other than that, it supports 5G connectivity and also equips a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 60x 5G will be available to buy starting Sept. 15 on Amazon and Realme’s website. It comes in two colour options – Nebula Purple and Stellar Green.

The phone comes in two variants 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, and are priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. During the initial sale, there will also be a Rs 1,000 discount on the quoted price which effectively brings the price to Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999.

