Realme Narzo 60 series 5G India launch date is out. Realme announced today that it will launch the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G in India on July 6. Space exploration seems to be the theme for Realme’s next batch of Narzo phones with most teasers hinting at a design scheme based on the recently launched Realme 11 Pro series smartphones.Realme disables controversial Enhanced Intelligent Services user data tracking feature in some phones after backlash

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will obviously be the “hero” product and Realme has confirmed a few of its key features ahead of launch through dedicated listing pages on both its own website and Amazon India which will be one of the sale partners for the Realme Narzo 60 series 5G. The “pro” Realme Narzo 60 will come with a “luxury vegan textured” design and a 61-degree “arched” or curved display with a hole punch cutout at the centre.

The Realme Narzo 60 series 5G phones will come with a “Martian horizon” design according to a teaser image shared by Realme. The phone(s) will come with an orange-coloured back and 100MP main camera system housed within a Realme 11 Pro-like module. It would be interesting to see how much of this is carried to the regular Realme Narzo 60 5G.

The #realmenarzo60Series5G is bringing next-gen to a whole new level with a revolutionary Martian Horizon Design!#Missionnarzo@amazonIN



Know more: https://t.co/p3S6CvteJO pic.twitter.com/F9vdJ7cJDD — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) June 27, 2023

The only hardware spec that Realme is sharing at the time of writing is that the Realme Narzo 60 series 5G phones will be able to store over 2,50,000 photos with leaks hinting at up to 1TB of storage. More details are awaited.

Realme recently launched the Narzo N53 budget phone in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. It has a 6.74-inch 720p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a water-drop style notch. Under the hood, it has a Unisoc T612 chipset and Realme UI T Edition software based on Android 13. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast USB Type-C charging. For photography, the phone has a 50MP main camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera.