Realme is all set to introduce its newest Realme Narzo 60 series 5G in the Indian market. The all-new Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G will make their India debut today. i.e. on July 6 at 12:00 PM in the afternoon. The Realme Narzo 60 series 5G phones will come with a “Martian horizon” design, Realme has confirmed. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will have a curved display and up to 1TB storage, among other things. The Realme Narzo 60 5G will be the most affordable option naturally in the line-up.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G: Watch LIVE launch

The new Realme Narzo 60 series 5G will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST) in the afternoon. One can watch the live stream of its launch event on Realme India’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 while the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G should cost upwards of Rs 20,000.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G confirmed specs, features

Space exploration seems to be the theme for Realme’s next batch of Narzo phones with most teasers hinting at a design scheme based on the recently launched Realme 11 Pro series smartphones.

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will be the “hero” product and Realme has confirmed a few of its key features ahead of launch through dedicated listing pages on both its own website and Amazon India which will be one of the sale partners for the Realme Narzo 60 series 5G. The “pro” Realme Narzo 60 will come with a “luxury vegan textured” design and a 61-degree “arched” or curved display with a hole punch cutout at the centre.

More specifically, the Realme Narzo 60 series 5G phones will come with a “Martian horizon” design. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will come with an orange-coloured back and 100MP main camera system housed within a Realme 11 Pro-like module. It will offer a curve screen. The Realme Narzo 60 5G will have a relatively flatter chassis and potentially less powerful camera setup.

The only hardware spec that Realme has shared at the time of writing is that the Realme Narzo 60 series 5G phones (Realme Narzo 60 Pro most likely) will be able to store over 2,50,000 photos with up to 1TB of storage. Stay tuned for more updates.