Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G launched with 1TB storage, Narzo 60 5G with 64MP cam: Top specs, features, India price, and more

Realme Narzo 60 series 5G has been launched in India. The line-up includes the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G. Both are based on Realme’s new “Martian horizon” design with one of the models called Mars Orange having a “luxury vegan textured” back panel. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro has a 61-degree “arched” or curved display. The Realme Narzo 60 5G has a flat chassis.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G: Everything to know

Display: The Narzo 60 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Narzo 60 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. You get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection (the pro model doesn’t have it).

Processor: The Narzo 60 Pro 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The Narzo 60 5G uses the Dimensity 6020.

RAM/Storage: The Narzo 60 Pro 5G comes in three memory variants: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/1TB. The Narzo 60 5G comes in two configurations: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Software: The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Rear camera: The Narzo 60 Pro 5G has dual rear cameras which is a combination of 50MP main (with optical image stabilisation) and 2MP portrait camera. The Narzo 60 5G has a single rear camera which is 64MP.

Front camera: The Narzo 60 Pro 5G has a 16MP front camera while Narzo 60 5G has a 13MP front camera.

Battery, charging: Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery. The Narzo 60 Pro 5G supports 67W fast charging. The Narzo 60 5G supports 33W fast charging.

Prices in India: The Narzo 60 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 23,999. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 26,999. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 29,999. The Narzo 60 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 19,999.