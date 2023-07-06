Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G brings 100MP OIS camera, up to 1TB storage starting at Rs 23,999; Narzo 60 tags along

Realme 60 Pro series 5G has officially arrived in India. There are two phones, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G, both packing great hardware potential at their respective price points. At least on paper. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G becomes the first phone in its class to offer whopping 1TB of storage. There are other niceties, too, including a curved screen design, OIS camera, and 67W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is a stripped-down version trying to offer a similar experience at under Rs 20,000.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G India price, availability

The Narzo 60 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 23,999. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 26,999. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 29,999.

The Narzo 60 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 19,999.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.

General availability of both Realme 60 Pro series 5G phones is pegged for July 15 across Amazon India and Realme online store.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G specs, features

The Narzo 60 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch 1080p curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Running the show is Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. For photography, it has a 100MP OIS wide and 2MP portrait camera. The front camera is a 16MP.

The Narzo 60 5G has a 6.43-inch 1080p flat AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at one end. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Running the show is Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. For photography, it has a 64MP rear and 16MP front camera.