Realme GT5 with Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chipset, 240W fast charging launched: Details   

The phone is available in two colour options: Silver Mirror and Star Mist Oasis. It will go on sale starting September 4..

Written by Priya Pathak
Updated:
Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT5, in China.

Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT5, in China. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with a 240W fast charging support.

The Realme GT5 has a 6.7-inch 144Hz 1.5K flat T7+ OLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage with Whirlwind memory engine 2.0 support.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme GT5 comes in two battery configurations. The one with a 5,240mAh battery supports 150W fast charging while the other with a 4,600mAh battery comes with 240W fast charging. The company claims that the phone can be charged from 0 to 100% in just 9 minutes.

The Realme GT5 is available in three memory configurations. The 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,000), the 16GB + 512GB model costs CNY 3,299 (roughly 37,400) and last the 24GB + 1TB model that costs CNY 3,799 (around Rs 43,000)

The phone is available in two colour options: Silver Mirror and Star Mist Oasis. It will go on sale in China starting September 4..

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 15:38 IST

