Realme GT5 with Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chipset, 240W fast charging launched: Details   

Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT5, in China. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with a 240W fast charging support.

The Realme GT5 has a 6.7-inch 144Hz 1.5K flat T7+ OLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage with Whirlwind memory engine 2.0 support.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme GT5 comes in two battery configurations. The one with a 5,240mAh battery supports 150W fast charging while the other with a 4,600mAh battery comes with 240W fast charging. The company claims that the phone can be charged from 0 to 100% in just 9 minutes.

The Realme GT5 is available in three memory configurations. The 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,000), the 16GB + 512GB model costs CNY 3,299 (roughly 37,400) and last the 24GB + 1TB model that costs CNY 3,799 (around Rs 43,000)

The phone is available in two colour options: Silver Mirror and Star Mist Oasis. It will go on sale in China starting September 4..

