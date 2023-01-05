Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging confirmed! Could be world’s fastest charging mobile phone

Realme phones are famous for their fast-charging capabilities. While Redmi Note Explorer Edition may be regarded as the current fastest charging phone in the market, Realme is known for upgrading its charging speeds with each new phone and this is what it has planned for its upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 flagship phone as well. Realme has confirmed that its 2023 flagship will support 240W charging via USB-C. This means that Realme GT Neo 5 could be the world’s fastest charging smartphone beating the current Redmi Note Explorer Edition that supports 210W wired charging.

Realme’s current fastest charging phone is the GT Neo 3 which comes with 4500mah battery and supports 15W charging speed. There’s also a GT Neo 3 variant which packs in 5000mAh battery with 80W charging speed. There are talks that Realme could apply a similar idea with the Realme GT Neo by launching two variants of it- a 4600 mAh battery with 240W charging speed and 5000mAh battery with 150W charging speed.

Announcing the news on its Weibo page, Realme refers the new charging speed a “milestone in flash charging” ensuring that it comes with all required safety and quality checks.

Realme GT Neo 5 will launch this year. The 240W variant of the smartphone is said to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC while the less powerful one is expected to have Dimensity 8200 chip inside.

The other specs of Realme GT Neo 5 that are in rumours at this time are a 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate suport. The smartphone is expected to feature triple cameras at the back including a 50MP main camera along with 12MP and 5MP cameras. The phone is said to have 128GB of storage which may not be expandable. It could be a mid-budget phone priced somewhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

