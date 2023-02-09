Realme GT Neo 5 launched with up to 240W fast charging, OnePlus 11R-like cameras

Realme GT Neo 5 has officially been launched in China. This is the world’s fastest charging smartphone. More specifcailly, the Realme GT Neo GT 5 supports up to 240W fast wired charging and the bundled charger can— apparently— charger the phone from 0-100 percent in under 10 minutes. We say “up to” because there’s also a version of this phone with 150W fast wired charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 is exclusive to China at the time of writing but Realme has confirmed that its 240W fast charging tech will debut globally inside a phone called the Realme GT 3.

Speaking of core specs, the Realme GT Neo 5 comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate (up to 1500Hz touch sampling). Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Running the show is Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. The 240W model is powered by a 4,600mAh battery while the 150W model has a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery.

For photography, the Realme GT Neo 5 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX890), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme GT Neo 5 240W price in China is set at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 39,000) for 16GB/256GB and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 43,000) for 16GB/1TB.

Realme GT Neo 5 150W price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 30,500) for 8GB/256GB, CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 33,000) for 12GB/256GB, and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 35,500) for 16GB/256GB.