Realme disables controversial Enhanced Intelligent Services user data tracking feature in some phones after backlash

Realme has disabled its controversial “Enhanced Intelligent Services” user data tracking feature in some phones after backlash. The roll-back applies to Realme’s recently launched Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus. The feature was previously turned on by default. Now, you can choose to turn it on manually for a seemingly “improved” user experience. The change is part of a new software update that Realme is sending out for Realme 11 Pro series devices.

The controversy began after Twitter user Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) spotted the Enhanced Intelligent Services feature buried deep within the settings of the Realme phone he was apparently using and reported it on the micro-blogging platform. The news triggered a storm on social media and caught the eye of the government with Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar ordering a probe on the whole issue.

Realme has also updated the feature description with the update removing certain bits such as tracking calendar events, call logs and SMS messages of users. The changelog previously said the Enhanced Intelligent Services feature gave it the right to track users’ location and connecting to the internet and reading their calendar events, call logs and SMS messages. Potential tracking also extended to users’ app usage statistics. The argument being that the data was collected to improve device functions and user experience based on how users’ used their device, mainly by optimising the charging and providing personalisation features including wallpapers.

Realme has also issued a statement on the issue saying, “all data processed in this service is encrypted and stored in encrypted hardware within the user’s device, strictly in compliance with Android security mechanisms. It doesn’t collect data like SMS, phone calls, and schedules, even though the settings.”

Enhanced Intelligent Services feature is also present in phones from Oppo and OnePlus. We’re yet to get any update about these phones at the time of writing.