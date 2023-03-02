Realme C55 official with ‘Mini Capsule’ Apple Dynamic Island-like feature: Full details

Realme is set to launch a new smartphone dubbed as Realme C55 on March 7. The company has released a promo page for the phone on its Indonesian website. While the phone’s price is being kept under wraps, the promo page reveals almost everything related to the upcoming Realme C55.

Talking about the design first, the Realme C55 has a thickness of 7.89mm. The smartphone looks sleek in pictures with a curved display on the edges. The back is built out of polycarbonate. There is a punch hole cut at the front that houses the selfie camera, and the fingerprint scanner sits on the side.

A noteworthy design-related feature is the Apple’s Dynamic Island-like called Mini Capsule in the phone. It is said to show the phone’s charging status along with battery alerts and data usage. The company will later add step count and walking distance to this through an OTA update.

Now for the core specs, the Realme C55 features a 6.72-inch FHD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood and features a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W superVOOC charging and a USB Type-C charging port. The smartphone will sell in two storage options – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage options. Both models will support virtual RAM expansion. The 6GB RAM model will support virtual RAM expansion of up to 6GB, while the 8GB model will support up to 8GB. The storage can also be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme C55 is expected to run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

On the optics front, the smartphone will come equipped with a dual-camera system featuring a primary 64MP camera. It will have an 8MP front camera for video chats and selfies.

Realme C55 is launching on March 7 with sales starting from March 8.