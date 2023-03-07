Realme C55 launched with ‘Mini Capsule’ iPhone 14 Pro-like feature: Everything you need to know

Realme C55 has officially been launched in Indonesia. The C55 is a budget phone with some likeable specs including a 90Hz screen and 33W fast charging support mated to a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and 64MP dual camera setup. Realme has also added a feature called “Mini Capsule” in the phone giving you quick access to stats like battery charging indicator, in a very iPhone 14 Pro-like way. The C55 is confirmed to launch in India soon, though Realme hasn’t revealed the exact timeline at the time of writing.

Realme C55 specs, features

The C55 has a sleek and somewhat premium-looking flat-edged design (for a budget phone). It comes in two attractive colours— sunshower and rainy night. On the front, the phone has a 6.72-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 680nits, Realme claims.

The notch is sort of dynamic in nature in that it can virtually expand – through software— for you to access a widget-like window showing status of the phone’s battery as well as charging and data usage indicators. Realme plans to add more options including step count and walking distance through an update in future.

Moving on, the C55 has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor at the helm and supports 33W fast charging. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage in this phone. The battery is sizeable at 5,000mAh. For photography, the phone has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP shooter for selfies.

The C55 is a dual-SIM 4G phone running Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics and NFC connectivity.

Realme C55 price, India launch details

The C55 price in Indonesia is set at Rp 2,49,9000 (roughly Rs 13,500) for 6GB/8GB and Rp 2,999,000 (roughly Rs 16,000) for 8GB/256GB.

Realme has already confirmed that the C55 is headed to India soon.