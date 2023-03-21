Realme C55 launched in India with ‘mini capsule’, 33W fast charging; price starts at Rs 10,999

Realme C55 has officially been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The entry-level phone from Realme packs some notable hardware including 90Hz display and 33W fast charging. You also get a neat little party trick called “mini capsule” which is a dynamic notch system inspired from Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro dynamic island tech.

Realme C55 India price, availability

Realme has launched the C55 in three configurations. A version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will sell for Rs 10,999, 6GB/64GB for Rs 11,999, and 8GB/128GB for Rs 13,999. Pre-orders will begin from March 21 through March 27 on Flipkart and Realme’s online store. General availability is pegged for March 28.

Realme C55 specs, features

Realme C55 has a sleek and somewhat premium-looking flat-edged design. It comes in two attractive colours— sunshower and rainy night. On the front, the phone has a 6.72-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 680nits, Realme claims.

The phone has a hole punch cutout at the centre and software-based mini capsule that can dynamically expand and contract to act as indicator for three scenarios at launch— Charge Notification, Data Usage Notification, and Step Notification. Realme says Charge and Data Usage Notifications will be turned on by default, while the Step Notification would require an OTA to be enabled.

Speaking of software, the C55 runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Coming to key specs, you get a MediaTek Helio G99 processor at the helm and support for 33W fast charging. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage in this phone. The battery is sizeable at 5,000mAh. For photography, the phone has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP shooter for selfies.

The C55 is a dual-SIM 4G phone. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.