Realme C55 India launch on March 21; Realme C33 2023 update silently launched for under Rs 10,000

Realme C55 will be launched in India on March 21, Realme has confirmed. The phone was recently launched in Indonesia and there’s a high possibility that the version coming to India would have more or less the specs. In the meantime, Realme has silently launched the 2023 refresh of the Realme C33 for under Rs 10,000.

Realme C55 expected specs, features

The Realme C55, going by its spec-sheet in Indonesia, is expected to come with a 6.72-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout at the centre. Under the hood, it is expected to have the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and support for 33W fast charging. The battery will be a 5,000mAh. For photography, the phone will have a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have an 8MP shooter for selfies.

Realme C33 2023 specs, features, price in India

The Realme C33 2023 has a 6.5-inch display and a Unisoc T612 processor under the hood. As for photography, Realme C33 2023 comes with a 50MP AI primary camera and 5MP selfie shooter. In terms of battery, the Realme C33 2023 comes with a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Realme C33 2023 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for 4GB/64GB and 10,499 for Rs 4GB/128GB. The phone comes in Aqua Blue, Night Sea and Sandy Gold colour options and is available across Realme.com and Flipkart.