Realme C53 launched with 108MP camera, 5000mAh battery; price in India to start at Rs 9,999

Realme has launched a new smartphone under its affordable C series called Realme C53. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9999 for the 4GB RAM model while the 6GB RAM model comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999. As an introductory offer, the company has announced the effective price of both phones being Rs 9,999.

New Realme C53 is different from the C53 which was launched in May. The new model features a 108MP main camera, an incremental change from 50MP camera that we see in original C53. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a slower charging speed of 18W in comparison to the 33W in the original C53.

Realme C53 is the first phone to feature a 108 MP primary camera, bringing high-end photography capabilities to a more affordable price range. The addition of 3x In-sensor zoom further claims to enhances the photography experience for users. The smartphone comes with a wide range of camera modes, including 108MP Mode, Video, Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, Filter, and Slow Motion.

Realme C53 sports a 7.99mm thickness with a right-angle bezel design, inspired by realme’s flagship models. The smartphone features a 6.74-inches 90Hz Display with screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% and up to 560 nits brightness. The display has a mini capsule feature, first introduced in Realme C55. The smartphone will ship in 128GB and 64GB storage models which can be further expanded via MicroSD card.

New Realme C53 is powered by a budget octa-core UNISOC T612 chipset that is built on a 12nm process technology. For graphics, it has a Mali-G52 GPU inside.

The Realme C53 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that claims to offer 36 hours of calling. The 18W SUPERVOOC charger further claims to charge the device to 50% in around 53 minutes.

The Realme C53 will be available in two stunning colours: Champion Gold and Champion Black. The phone is available for pre-order with an early bird sale to start from July 19.

