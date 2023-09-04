Realme C51 with 90Hz mini-capsule display, 50MP camera launched in India for Rs 8,999: Details

Realme has launched the entry-level Realme C51 smartphone in India today. The C51 seems like a follow-up to the C55 and carries over Realme’s mini-capsule display quirk letting budget-conscious buyers get a taste of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro dynamic island at more affordable pricing. Realme C51 price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for 4GB/64GB with general availability pegged for September 11, 2023.

Realme C51 price, availability, offers

Realme has launched the C51 in sole 4GB/64GB memory configuration for Rs 8,999. The phone will go on sale widely starting from September 11, 12 noon, but Realme will hold an early bird sale today itself, i.e., September 4 between 6-8 PM, for those looking to grab a unit early.

HDFC, SBI and ICICI bank card users will be eligible for a Rs 500 discount on purchase of the Realme C51 bringing the price of the phone down to a net effective Rs 8,499. Realme will sell the phone across its e-commerce website, Flipkart, and other mainline channels.

Realme C51 top specs, features and more

The Realme C51 has a 6.74-inch 90Hz LCD display with Realme’s mini-capsule notification system. The panel has a waterdrop-style notch and it can top 560nits, the company claims. All this is encased inside a slim (7.9mm) and light (186g) chassis available in a choice of Mint Green and Carbon Black.

Powering the Realme C51 is an 8-core Unisoc T612 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support which is rated to top the phone to 50 percent in 28 minutes. Running the show is Realme UI T Edition based on Android 13. For photography, the C51 has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme C51 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage by default which is expandable by up to 2TB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

