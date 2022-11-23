Realme announces Android 13 beta update for Realme 9i 5G, here’s how to get it

Android 13 supported Open Beta program for Realme 9 Pro 5G was announced on Realme’s community forum page. Opening of applications for the same was also declared on the official Twitter page of Realme. Users of Realme 9i 5G having the firmware version RMX3612_11.C.03 are eligible to apply for the program. Earlier similar announcements rolled out for other versions like Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 9i 5G was launched in August this year. It comes with panda glass protection, triple camera system including a 50MP main lens, a 4cm macro lens, and a 2MPportrait lens. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For Realme 9i 5G users who want to bump up their OS to Android 13 beta update, Realme asks to follow these steps. Interested owners of the device can simply apply for it by going into settings> software update> tap on the settings option on the right corner> tap on trial version> open beta> lastly click on apply now followed by filling in the necessary information.

After the application is reviewed and checked, a confirmation will be sent to the user

regarding the early testing. The company advises users that before application, they should keep backup of their data or use a secondary device as this data build is not stable like others. Other than that, they must keep upto 5GB of free internal storage space.

Realme plans to keep limited seats to ensure optimal and a more authentic testing process so, there will be rigorous reviewing of applications before allowance to become a part of this program. After proper checking, it will be added for all users in the stable version.

