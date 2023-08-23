Realme 11X 5G, Realme 11 5G launched with 120Hz display, Dimensity 6100 Plus chip; price starts at Rs 14,999

Realme today launched the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G budget-focused smartphones in the Indian market. The two phones have the same look and feel. They share a lot of hardware specs, too, including the chipset. Major differences are coming by way of camera setup and charging speed. A thing to also note is that the Realme 11X 5G is making its global debut in India. It starts at Rs 14,999. The Realme 11 5G meanwhile starts at Rs 18,999.

Realme 11X 5G, Realme 11 5G price, availability

The Realme 11X 5G comes in two memory configurations: 6GB/128GB for Rs 14,999 and 8GB/128GB for Rs 15,999. The Realme 11 5G also comes in two variants: 8GB/128GB for Rs 18,999 and 8GB/256GB for Rs 19,999.

The Realme 11 5G will be available on open sale from August 29 while the Realme 11X 5G will go on sale from August 30 though you can also get it today, August 23 between 6-8PM, as part of Realme’s early bird promotional sale. The Realme 11 5G is available for pre-booking starting today (1:15PM) as well. Both phones can be purchased across Realme online, Flipkart, and partner retail outlets.

Realme 11X 5G, Realme 11 5G spec-check

The Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G both have a 6.72-inch 1080p flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset. They have a 5,000mAh battery and run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Now the differences. The Realme 11 5G has a 108MP main camera and 16MP front camera while the Realme 11X 5G has a watered-down 64MP shooter on the back and 8MP camera for selfies on the front. While the Realme 11 5G supports 67W fast charging, the Realme 11X 5G tops out at 33W.

Though they share the same design, Realme is offering different hero colours. The Realme 11 5G comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black. The Realme 11X comes in a choice of Purple Dawn and Midnight Black.

