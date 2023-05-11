Realme 11 Pro series launched with Dimensity chip, up to 200MP camera: Specs, price and more

Realme has officially launched its highly-anticipated 11 series in China, with three new 5G models: the Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+. These smartphones are set to replace the Realme 10 series from last year and offer significant upgrades in terms of performance and features.

The Realme 11 Pro+ is the star of the show, touted as a premium mid-range offering with its impressive 200MP primary camera sensor, a curved AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11, on the other hand, are the affordable ones in the series.

Realme 11 Pro+ specs

The Realme 11 Pro+, the most expensive one in the series, comes in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models. It sells in Starry Night Dark, City of Greens, and City of Sunrise colour options.

The smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with Mali-G68 GPU for graphics and a 200MP primary camera. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1080 X 2412 pixels, and a punch hole cut out.

The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card. The device runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.

The Realme 11 Pro+ boasts a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a large 200MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The phone also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor for added security.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Realme 11 Pro+ with support for 100W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res audio, and X-axis Linear Motor.

Realme 11 Pro specs

Realme 11 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1080 X 2412 pixels, and a punch-hole cutout. The phone has slim bezels similar to the Pro + model.

The Realme 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, coupled with Mali-G68 GPU. The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card. The device runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.

The Realme 11 Pro boasts a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 108MP primary camera with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, and 6P Lens, and a 2MP dual sensor. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Realme 11 Pro with support for 67W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme 11 specification

Realme 11 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Samsung sAMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate support and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The punch-hole cutout, and slim bezels is there across the series. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 paired with Mali-G57 GPU and packs up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

The Realme 11 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin. It has dual cameras on the back, with a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth shooter. There is an 8MP front camera. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme 11 series pricing and availability

The Realme 11 starts at RMB 1,599 (roughly Rs 19,000), the Realme 11 Pro at RMB 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,300) and the premium Realme 11 Pro+ RMB 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,900). Realme 11 series is currently available in China, with no official word yet on when it will be released in India.