Realme 11 Pro series India launch today: When and where to watch live stream, what to expect

Realme is all geared up to launch their Realme 11 Pro 5G series, which will be the first smartphone from the company to have a 200 MP camera. Reportedly, the company is scheduled to launch two phones in this series: the Realme 11 5G Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The tech company is all set to launch the phones today in India.

Where to watch?

The tech company will be launching their series today, June 8, 2023, at an event that is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. It will be live streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. Click on the link below to tune into the live stream.

Pre-order Details

Realme shared the details of the early access sale via Twitter, according to which the sale goes live on June 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. One can access the sale on Flipkart.

Realme is also providing bank offers that include up to 1500 instant discounts on HDFC Bank and SBI Bank credit cards. Additionally, one can avail of the 1,500 discount on exchange.

Specifications

The Realme 11 5G Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G feature a sleek design brought in by Matteo Menotto, who is the Head of Design for Prints and Accessories Consultant for Bulgari. The phones feature an industry-first 3D woven texture to give their users a luxury in-hand experience. The phones come in premium Lychee leather that is stain-resistant and durable, along with a 3D couture-level seam that is designed to give a realistic effect.

The phones feature a pro-level 200 MP SuperZoom Camera, along with a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Superzoom Sensor that comes with a 1x, 2x, and 4x multi-focal-length lossless zoom technology. It asserts to feature the world’s first SuperOIS technology, which enables one to capture steady and clear images and videos.

Further, it has a 120Hz curved vision display that provides the user with a premium feel and is also easy on their eyes. It comes with storage of up to 12 GB plus 256 GB.