Realme 11 Pro series 5G design revealed: Here’s your best look at Realme 11 Pro Plus ahead of May 10 launch

Realme 11 Pro series 5G is set to break cover in China on May 10 and as expected Realme has started teasing the line-up in advance kicking things off with the design reveal. The Realme 11 Pro series 5G will have two models— Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G— same as the Realme 10 Pro series 5G.

The Realme 11 Pro series 5G phones have been confirmed to come in three colours: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The Sunrise Beige, it seems, will be the “hero” colour with “a lychee leather back and a lace-like strip that encircles its camera module and runs straight down to the bottom,” Realme says in a press release sent out today. The design has been co-created by Realme Design Studio and former Gucci Prints designer, Matteo Menotto.

Realme is showing off this “stunning” design, too, on the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G which is also being billed for its “unparalleled” grip. Zooming into the render reveals a few other crucial hardware updates. The Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G will have a triple camera setup on the back headlined by a 200MP main sensor behind an optically stabilised lens. Heading over to Realme’s China website reveals another big detail which is that the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G will have a curved screen— AMOLED most likely.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro had different design schemes. While the Pro Plus model came with curved display, the Realme 10 Pro was relatively flatter all around. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the Realme 11 Pro series 5G phones. Going by the history of these phones, we can expect the Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro to launch in India sooner rather than later.