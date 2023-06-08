Realme 11 Pro Plus versus Realme 11 Pro: Every difference that you wanted to know

Realme 11 Pro series has arrived in India officially. There are two phones: Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro. While the Realme 11 Pro Plus falls closer to the Rs 30,000 price point, the Realme 11 Pro costs below Rs 25,000. But despite their different positioning, they’re actually quite similar inside and out which is to say that the value proposition of the technically watered-down Realme 11 Pro cannot be overstated.

Both phones fit the same design template. They have the same display. The underlying hardware is also the same. Both have similarly sized batteries, too. There are differences, and not minor ones either, but those are largely aspirational rather than a must-have for the masses. The 200MP camera is one example. It is good to have one, if you can afford the few extra bucks, but you’ll do just fine without it also. The Realme 11 Pro Plus can also charge a bit faster, but that is not to say that the Realme 11 Pro is a slouch.

So, here’s a quick spec-check of both phones to see how they stack up against each other:

Design: Both phones come in three colours: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The Sunrise Beige is the hero colour with “a lychee leather back and a lace-like strip that encircles its camera module and runs straight down to the bottom.” Both have the same all-plastic build and weigh (and measure) the same.

Display: Both phones have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+ content playback support. Their 10-bit panel is certified by TÜV Rheinland for flicker-free and low blue light emission. There is 2160Hz PWM dimming available as well. You get an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics. Realme doesn’t mention any glass protection.

Processor: Both phones are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050.

RAM/Storage: Both phones come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Software: Both run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Rear camera: Realme 11 Pro Plus has a 200MP+8MP+2MP setup. The Realme 11 Pro swaps the 200MP sensor with a 100MP shooter.

Front camera: Realme 11 Pro Plus has a 32MP front camera while the Realme 11 Pro has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Battery/Charging: Both phones come with a 5,000mAh battery but while the Realme 11 Pro Plus supports 100W fast charging, the Realme 11 Pro tops out at 67W.

Prices in India: Realme 11 Pro Plus starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-end 12GB/256GB model will set you back by Rs 29,999. Realme 11 Pro comes in three configurations— 8GB/128GB for Rs 23,999, 8GB/256GB for Rs 24,999 and 12GB/256GB for Rs 27,999. General availability is pegged for June 16.