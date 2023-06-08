Realme 11 Pro Plus and 11 Pro launched in India with Dimensity 7050, up to 200MP camera: Full details

Realme 11 Pro series has been officially launched in India today. As expected, it spawns two models: Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus. The two phones are quite identical, with major differences coming by way of main camera and battery charging hardware. Rest of the specs, and also the design, are same across the board.

The main USP of the Realme 11 Pro Plus is its 200MP main camera that supports up to 4x “lossless” in-sensor zoom thanks to a combination of optical image stabilisation and a slew of software chops that Realme has built into the phone. The Realme 11 Pro Plus as a result, can take photos of the moon, at least in theory. Furthermore, it can pull 2x portraits. Realme has also tied up with Lonely Planet to bring exclusive filters as part of the phone’s street photography mode 4.0. The Realme 11 Pro swaps the 200MP camera with a relatively more watered-down 100MP shooter.

The Realme 11 Pro Plus’s other big highlight is its 100W fast charging support. The bundled charger can charge the phone from 0-100 per cent in flat 26 minutes. The Realme 11 Pro can charge at up to 67W.

Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro specs, features and design

The Realme 11 Pro series 5G phones come in three colours: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The Sunrise Beige is the “hero” colour with “a lychee leather back and a lace-like strip that encircles its camera module and runs straight down to the bottom.” The design has been co-created by Realme Design Studio and former Gucci Prints designer, Matteo Menotto. As is usually the case with most Realme phones, the Realme 11 Pro series phones are also exceptionally sleek and light.

Both phones have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED 120Hz display with up to 800nits of brightness and HDR10+ content playback support. Their 10-bit panel is certified by TÜV Rheinland for flicker-free and low blue light emission parametres. There is 2160Hz PWM dimming available as well. You get an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics. Realme doesn’t mention any glass protection.

Realme 11 Pro series phones have a curved AMOLED display.

Under the hood, both Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 which is nothing but a rebranded Dimensity 1080 (seen inside the Realme 10 Pro series phones). Realme pairs it with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is expandable. Running the show is Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery.

Both phones come with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras on the back. The 11 Pro Plus has a 32MP selfie camera while the 11 Pro swaps it for a 16MP front shooter.

Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro prices in India, availability

Realme 11 Pro Plus starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-end 12GB/256GB model will set you back by Rs 29,999. General availability is pegged foe June 15.

Realme 11 Pro comes in three configurations— 8GB/128GB for Rs 23,999, 8GB/256GB for Rs 24,999 and 12GB/256GB for Rs 27,999. General availability is pegged for June 16.

Realme 11 Pro series will be sold across Realme’s online store, Flipkart, and retail stores pan India.