Realme 11 5G, 11X 5G India launch date revealed; key camera, charging specs confirmed: Full details

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G are set to launch in India on August 23, Realme announced today. The phones are likely to be watered-down versions of the Realme 11 Pro series models with the 11X expected to be the most affordable option in the line-up. Realme has –also- simultaneously revealed key specs of both the phones ahead of launch.

Based on what’s been shared so far, the Realme 11 5G model coming to India appears to be broadly similar to the one which was launched in Taiwan sometime ago. It will come with a 108-megapixel main camera with 3x zoom capabilities. The Realme 11 5G is also confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging support. Realme claims the bundled charger will be able to top the phone up to 50 percent in 17 minutes.

The Realme 11X 5G on the other hand is expected to be making its global debut with India. Realme has confirmed that it will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera and 33W fast charging.

Both phones will have the same design. Realme is calling it “glory hallow”. They will have a flat frame and rounded camera housing. The difference will be in the hero colours. The Realme 11 5G is set to arrive in gold and black. The Realme 11X 5G will come in blue and black. More details are awaited.

As we mentioned earlier, the Realme 11 5G is already a go in select markets so we have a good idea of what to expect. The Realme 115G launched globally has a 6.72-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset, and Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. The model coming to India should have the same specs unless Realme decides to flip the script and do something different. At the same time, all eyes would be on the Realme 11X 5G as it’s completely new and unheard of at the time of writing.

