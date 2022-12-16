Realme 10S launched with Dimensity 810, 90Hz display and more: Price, specs

Realme has launched the Realme 10s smartphone in China. The phone has a 90Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip. Realme 10s price starts at CNY 1,099 (Rs 13,000)

Prior to this smartphone, the company has already launched the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 4G in several countries.

However, only Realme 10 Pro series are available in the Indian market.

Realme 10s: Price, availability

The company has launched the device in two storage variants, with the base model being, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB which is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,000) and another being, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB which is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,400).

As for availability, both variants will be up for sale on Realme’s online store in China.

Realme 10s has been launched in two colour options, which include Streamer Blue and Crystal Black.

Apart from this, the company has still not announced any plans about launching the device in India.

Realme 10s: Specifications, features

The Realme 10s phone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also comes with a waterdrop notch situated at the top of the display for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 12 along with a layer of Realme UI 3.0 out-of-the-box.

For photography, the phone has a dual camera setup on the back. This includes a 50MP main camera and a 2 MP portrait lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.