Realme 10 Pro versus Realme 10 Pro Plus: Every difference that you wanted to know

Realme has launched two new phones, Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus, in China. The Realme 10 Pro Plus’s key marquee feature is that it is Realme’s first number-series phone with a curved AMOLED display. It is also among the first few phones in the market to come with MediaTek’s brand-new Dimensity 1080 chip. You also get 67W fast charging in this phone along with a triple camera system headlined by a 108MP main sensor.

The Realme 10 Pro is a relatively less-exciting product with more conventional specs including a flat LCD and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip under the hood. You get the same 108MP main camera but it’s paired with a rather measly 2MP depth sensor. This phone also charges slower in comparison.

An interesting thing about both these phones is the software. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus are the first phones from Realme to run Android 13 (based on Realme UI 4.0) right out of the box.

Here we pit the two phones against each other to see how the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus stack up against each other:

The Realme 10 Pro Plus has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. Realme claims the panel, here, can peak at 800 nits. Realme 10 Pro on the other hand has a 6.72-inch flat LCD display with a 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and up to 680nits of peak brightness. Both phones have a hole punch cut-out at the centre housing the same 16MP selfie camera. Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by the Density 1080 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is not expandable. Realme 10 Pro meanwhile has the Snapdragon 695 chip inside and comes with the same amount of RAM and storage at the top end as the Realme 10 Pro Plus. Storage expansion isn’t available here as well. Both phones are running the new Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. On to the cameras, while the Realme 10 Pro Plus has a triple camera setup on the rear which is a combination of 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors, Realme 10 Pro comes with dual rear cameras with 108MP main and 2MP depth. Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus are backed by the same 5,000mAh battery but while the Pro Plus model gets you faster 67W charging support, the Pro tops out at 33W. Realme 10 Pro Plus price in China starts at CNY1,699 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the 8GB/128GB option. You can also get it in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000) and CNY2,399 (roughly Rs 27,500) respectively. Realme 10 Pro price in China starts at CNY1,599 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the 8GB/256GB option. You can also get it in 12GB/256GB configuration for CNY1,899 (roughly Rs 21,700). Both phones are launching first in China. Going by the history of these phones, Realme should launch them in India soon enough.

