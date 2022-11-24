Realme 10 Pro series 5G confirmed to launch in India on December 8: Everything to know

Realme 10 Pro series 5G is coming soon to India. Realme, today, confirmed that the new line-up will launch in India on December 8 (12:30 pm), only a few days after making its debut in China. Both Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus are incoming.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is notably the first Realme number-series phone with a curved AMOLED display. It is also among the first few phones in the market to come with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chip. You also get 108MP triple rear camera setup and support for 67W fast charging in this phone.

The Realme 10 Pro is relatively run-off-the-mill with a flat LCD screen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood. You get the same 108MP main camera as the pro plus model but it’s paired to a rather measly 2MP depth sensor or portrait camera.

An interesting thing about both these phones is the underlying software. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus belong to the first wave of Realme devices to boot Android 13 right out of the box.

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus specs, features

The Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360 Hz touch sampling. Realme claims the panel can peak 800 nits. The Realme 10 Pro meanwhile has a 6.72-inch flat LCD display with a 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and up to 680nits of peak brightness. Both phones have a hole punch cut-out and 16MP selfie camera.

Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by the Density 1080 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Realme 10 Pro meanwhile has the Snapdragon 695 chip inside. Both phones run the new Realme UI 4.0 software based on Android 13.

While the Realme 10 Pro Plus has a triple camera setup on the rear which is a combination of 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors, Realme 10 Pro comes with dual rear cameras with 108MP main and 2MP depth sensor.

Both phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery but while the Pro Plus model gets you faster 67W charging support, the Pro tops out at 33W.

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus prices

The Realme 10 Pro Plus starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the 8GB/128GB option. It also comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,500) respectively. Realme 10 Pro on the other hand starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the 8GB/256GB option. You can also get it in 12GB/256GB configuration for CNY1,899 (roughly Rs 21,700).

