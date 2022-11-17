Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus launched with 108MP main cam, Realme UI 4.0: Specs, pricing

Realme has officially launched the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus smartphones in China today. This launch comes days after Realme 10 4G launched globally. Both smartphones come with 5G network support, 108MP main camera and Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. While the Realme 10 Pro Plus has a curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 1080 chip and 67W fast charging, the Realme 10 Pro comes with a flat LCD, Snapdragon 695 and 33W fast charging.



Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus: Price, availability



Realme 10 Pro starts at RMB 1599 (roughly Rs 18,298) for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Realme 10 Pro Plus starts at RMB 1699 (roughly Rs 19,442) for a model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.



The Realme 10 Pro series will be available for sale in China starting from November 24 at 12 am.



Realme 10 Pro Pro: Specifications, features



The Realme 10 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and a 120 Hz refresh rate.



Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip coupled with either 8 GB + 128 GB or 128 GB + 256 GB memory configurations.



For optics, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 108 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera.



Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support.



Realme 10 Pro Plus: Specifications, features



While the Realme 10 Pro Plus sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED curved display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate.



Under the hood, the smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip coupled with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.



For optics, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back which includes a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP sensor. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP sensor.



The smartphone also comes equipped with stereo speakers and Hi-Res audio support.



Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 67 W fast charging support.

