Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G launched in India with 108MP main camera, Realme UI 4.0: Check full specs, prices

Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G smartphones have officially been launched in India today. These are affordable midrange phones with 108MP main camera and Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 software under the hood. Realme 10 Pro Plus is naturally the more premium offering among the two, its top USP feature being its curved AMOLED screen. Realme 10 Pro price in starts at Rs 18,999. Realme 10 Pro Plus on the other hand starts at Rs 24,999.

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G prices in India, availability details

Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus, both, will be available in two configurations— 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

Realme 10 Pro Plus 6GB/128GB version will sell for Rs 24,999 while the 8GB/128GB Realme 10 Pro Plus will come in at Rs 25,999. Buyers will be eligible for a flat Rs 1,000 discount on the 6GB/128GB Realme 10 Pro Plus with bank offers. Realme 10 Pro Plus sale in India will start from December 14 (12pm).

Realme 10 Pro 6GB/128GB version will sell for Rs 18,999 while the 8GB/128GB Realme 10 Pro Plus will come in at Rs 19,999. Buyers will be eligible for a flat Rs 1,000 discount on the 6GB/128GB Realme 10 Pro with bank offers. Realme 10 Pro sale in India will start from December 16 (12pm).

Realme will offer both Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus in three colours— Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue. The phones will be sold across Realme’s online store, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G specs, features

Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, fast 120Hz refresh rate, and 360 Hz touch sampling rate. Realme 10 Pro on the other hand has a 6.72-inch flat LCD display with a 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling. Both phones have a hole punch cutout at the centre housing the same 16MP selfie camera.

Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by the Density 1080 chip. Realme 10 Pro meanwhile has the Snapdragon 695 chip inside. Storage expansion isn’t available in both the phones.

Both phones boot the new Realme UI 4.0 software based on Android 13.

On to the cameras, while the Realme 10 Pro Plus has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors, Realme 10 Pro comes with dual rear cameras with 108MP main and 2MP depth.

Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus come with a 5,000mAh battery but while the Pro Plus model gets you faster 67W charging support, the Pro tops out at 33W.

