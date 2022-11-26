Realme 10 Pro Plus price in India set to be under Rs 25,000; should Redmi be worried?

The Realme 10 Pro Plus will apparently come dirt cheap. Ahead of its official launch on December 8, Realme VP Madhav Sheth has tweeted out the tentative ball park figure all but confirming that the Realme 10 Pro Plus will be priced at under Rs 25,000. Considering the phone’s specs, this phone is clearly turning out to be something you should watch out for. Should Redmi worry? Well, we’ll see.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus price in China starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the 8GB/128GB option. It also comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,500) respectively. Can’t say that the pricing hinted for the India market is totally surprising, but we’ll also have to take into account other factors like rupee depreciation and logistics, and when you do that, it seems clear that Realme is coming for the value for money budget phone title.

The key USP feature of the Realme 10 Pro Plus will be its curved AMOLED display. This could be a segment first for all we know. But there are other niceties. It is also among the first few phones in the market to come with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chip. You also get a 108MP triple rear camera setup and support for 67W fast charging in this phone. Then there is the software. The Realme 10 Pro Plus belongs to the first wave of Realme devices to boot Android 13 right out of the box.

Joining the Realme 10 Pro Plus will be the Realme 10 Pro with a flat LCD screen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood. You’ll get the same 108MP main camera as the pro plus model here, too. The 10 Pro is expected to be more affordable than the 10 pro plus though by how much, we can’t say for sure yet. For reference, in China it starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the 8GB/256GB option.

Stay tuned for more coverage on Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus.