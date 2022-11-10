Realme 10 Pro+ coming soon to India with curved 120Hz display, Hyperspace design

Realme has announced that Realme 10 Pro+ is coming to India. The smartphone will officially launch in China on November 17 but will come to India as well, unlike Realme 10 which is still not confirmed for India market.

In order to create some hype amongst people, the company’s VP teased the smartphone with some features.

As per the teased specifications, Realme 10 Pro + will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160 PVM dimming technology and Hyperspace design.



Furthermore, the display will come with thin bezels with a chin measuring only 2.33 mm in thickness. As per the listing, the sides will be curved at a 61-degree angle. The entire display will come protected with secondary tempered glass which will have the capacity to survive a 1.5-meter drop. It is not yet confirmed if the device will have any kind of protection.



Realme recently launched Realme 10 which comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 chip. The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a 50 MP main sensor and a 5 MP sensor. The phone comes in 4GB RAM, 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM configurations.

This smartphone has launched globally, and the company has still not confirmed its price and India availability yet.

This is not it, another smartphone from Realme 10 series, Realme 10 Pro specifications was recently spotted on the China telco website (via IT Home) which states that the smartphone will come with a 6.72-inch display. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip.

The phone is expected to come in two storage configurations which will include 8 GB + 128 GB memory for the base model and the higher-end model will come in 12 GB + 256 GB memory.

